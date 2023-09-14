× Expand Oldham County Public Library Handmade Creations – La Grange Branch

Handmade Creations – La Grange Branch

FREE

September is the start of fall and the time to make decorations to spruce up the house to bring inside the warm, colorful feel of the season. Join us as we will be making small ring sunflower wreaths.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/