Handmade Creations – La Grange Branch

Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014

September is the start of fall and the time to make decorations to spruce up the house to bring inside the warm, colorful feel of the season. Join us as we will be making small ring sunflower wreaths.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents
