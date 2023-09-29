Hansel and Gretel - Kentucky Opera Louisville

The Brown Theatre 315 W Broadway, Louisville, KY, United States

Music by Engelbert Humperdinck Libretto by Adelheid Wette Imaginations run wild in this vivid, larger than life fairy-tale opera! This visually intoxicating production, featuring Kentucky Opera’s Youth Chorus, will have colorful sets and costumes. Sung in English with English captions Friday, September 29 8pm Sunday, October 1 2pm Tuesday, October 3 1:30pm

For more information, please visit kyopera.org/events/