Happy Birthday, Kentucky! - Frazier History Museum

Happy Birthday, Kentucky!

Join us as the Frazier History Museum celebrates the 231st birthday of the Commonwealth on Saturday, June 3. Museum admission will be pay-what-you-wish from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be a fun day to learn and explore the state’s history in our Commonwealth exhibition and its pop culture in our Cool Kentucky exhibition. Be among the first to see new items on display in Cool Kentucky. Browse our shop for unique and Kentucky-centric products.

We also have special programming for the entire family:

- Tour of New Objects in Cool Kentucky, led by director of exhibit ideation Casey Harden, 11 am & 1 pm

- “Kentucky Stories and Song,” with curator of guest experience Mick Sullivan in the Brown-Forman Theatre, 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

- Trivia Questions with Roving Reporter Ken Tucky, played by communications & research specialist Simon Meiners, who dishes out prizes for correct answers

- Scavenger Hunts, and more

We are where the world meets Kentucky. So let’s party!

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/