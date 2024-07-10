× Expand Louisville Zoo/Callie Wells Happy Hour at the Louisville Zoo

Happy Hour at the Louisville Zoo

Get ready to experience the Louisville Zoo like never before. The Zoo’s popular “Hump Day Happy Hour” is returning this spring and summer, offering unique after-hours experiences exclusively for guests aged 21 and over. With special animal encounters, delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to unwind mid-week; May 22 and July 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. ; Tickets are $40 each, which includes Zoo entry, appetizers, and two drink tickets valid for beer, wine, or a specialty cocktail. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, please call 502.459.2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org