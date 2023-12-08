× Expand Harlem Wizards at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School Harlem Wizards at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School

Harlem Wizards at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School

Join the Madisonville-North Hopkins High School at the Maroon Gym in Madisonville, KY on December 8th at 7 PM for an incredible basketball showdown!

The Harlem Wizards will be taking on MNHHS teachers, staff, and community members in a thrilling game you won’t want to miss!

Bring the whole family for a night of high-flying dunks, amazing tricks, and lots of laughter. It’s bound to be an evening filled with fun and entertainment for all ages! Don’t forget to invite your friends and spread the word!

🚨🎟️CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR TICKETS!!!

https://pretix.eu/harlemw…/madisonvilleky12-08-23-07-00pm/