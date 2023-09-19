In Harmony--The Commonwealth Tour Of The Louisville Orchestra with Chris Thile at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand In Harmony–The Commonwealth Tour Of The Louisville Orchestra with Chris Thile In Harmony–The Commonwealth Tour Of The Louisville Orchestra with Chris Thile

In Harmony--The Commonwealth Tour Of The Louisville Orchestra with Chris Thile

Tickets: Free; reservations recommended

The Louisville Orchestra is visiting Madisonville as part of a two-year musical journey across Kentucky, playing for audiences throughout the Commonwealth as part of In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra. For the Western Kentucky part of the tour, the orchestra welcomes the singular mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile, who was raised in Murray. During these concerts, Thile will perform the Kentucky debut of his Mandolin Concerto, a showcase for his vocal and finger-picking talents.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/in-harmony