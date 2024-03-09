Harrodsburg's 250th Celebration - “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere”

Celebrating 250 Years

March Event

“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere”

Mercer County Fair Gala

Saturday, March 9

Location: Mercer County Fairgrounds - The Stable

Time: 6:00 p.m.

*Commemorative 250th keepsake for all of those in attendance*

Enjoy a night of fun, food, drinks and dancing at the annual Mercer County Fair Gala!

To purchase tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../its-5-oclock-somewhere...

For more information call (800) 355-9192 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/B5A4KKdjM6fRUjBX/?mibextid=9l3rBW