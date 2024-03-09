Harrodsburg's 250th Celebration - “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere”
to
Downtown Harrodsburg Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky
Celebrating 250 Years
March Event
“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere”
Mercer County Fair Gala
Saturday, March 9
Location: Mercer County Fairgrounds - The Stable
Time: 6:00 p.m.
*Commemorative 250th keepsake for all of those in attendance*
Enjoy a night of fun, food, drinks and dancing at the annual Mercer County Fair Gala!
To purchase tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../its-5-oclock-somewhere...
For more information call (800) 355-9192 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/B5A4KKdjM6fRUjBX/?mibextid=9l3rBW