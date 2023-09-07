HARVEST at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington

SEPTEMBER 7

The evening will include a four course dinner arranged by Executive Chef Nick Fisherkeller and his culinary team at Lockbox, highlighting fresh, locally sourced ingredients and produce from the FoodChain aquaponics farm, with the accompaniment of music by Origins Jazz Series. The final course will be a dessert tasting plate collaboration between both culinary teams. The night includes access to a silent auction with top-shelf Kentucky bourbons, exclusive travel packages, and specialty items.

Proceeds from this event benefit FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit founded in 2011 which forges links between community and fresh food through education and demonstration of sustainable food systems. FoodChain increases access to locally sourced, fresh food for everyone with their urban aquaponics farm, food literacy education programs, and direct food access provision.

To purchase tickets, please visit foodchainlex.org or LockboxLex.com or go directly to https://givebutter.com/c/HARVEST2023