Haunted by History Tour - Old State Capitol In Frankfort
Old State Capitol 300 W. Broadway St., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
×
Picasa
Haunted by History Tour
Come experience the darker side of Kentucky’s Old State Capitol. Feel the shadows of the past on this special nighttime tour of Frankfort’s iconic Greek Revival edifice, highlighting spooky stories from the Kentucky Historical Society Collections. You’re in for a frighteningly good time!
Register at: history.ky.gov
Admission Fee: $15 non-members attendees, $10 for KHS members
For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/
Info
Old State Capitol 300 W. Broadway St., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning, History, This & That