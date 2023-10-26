Haunted by History Tour - Old State Capitol In Frankfort

× Expand Picasa

Haunted by History Tour

Come experience the darker side of Kentucky’s Old State Capitol. Feel the shadows of the past on this special nighttime tour of Frankfort’s iconic Greek Revival edifice, highlighting spooky stories from the Kentucky Historical Society Collections. You’re in for a frighteningly good time!

Register at: history.ky.gov

Admission Fee: $15 non-members attendees, $10 for KHS members

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/