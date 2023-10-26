Haunted by History Tour - Old State Capitol In Frankfort

Old State Capitol 300 W. Broadway St., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

 Haunted by History Tour

Come experience the darker side of Kentucky’s Old State Capitol. Feel the shadows of the past on this special nighttime tour of Frankfort’s iconic Greek Revival edifice, highlighting spooky stories from the Kentucky Historical Society Collections. You’re in for a frighteningly good time!

Register at: history.ky.gov

Admission Fee: $15 non-members attendees, $10 for KHS members

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/

Info

Old State Capitol 300 W. Broadway St., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning, History, This & That
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Haunted by History Tour - Old State Capitol In Frankfort - 2023-10-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Haunted by History Tour - Old State Capitol In Frankfort - 2023-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Haunted by History Tour - Old State Capitol In Frankfort - 2023-10-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Haunted by History Tour - Old State Capitol In Frankfort - 2023-10-26 19:00:00 ical