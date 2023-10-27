The Haunted Library presents: Terror on Trappist-1

For over a decade, each October the Independence Branch of the Kenton County Public Library transforms into the haunted library. This year experience, Terror on Trappist-1. The spacecraft Trinidad is missing! All contact from the ship was lost suddenly during a routine mission to a seemingly secure planet named, Trappist-1. The rescue and recovery crew of the super shuttle, Carpathia desperately needs your help in searching for any survivors of the Trinidad before all hope is lost! Best for children ages 5 and older.

For more information call (859) 962-4000 or visit kentonlibrary.org