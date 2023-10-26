× Expand Integrated Photo [Right]: Courtesy: Terence F. HumphreyGraphic Designed By: M Woods of Refresherpoint LLC (Facebook & Instagram Square Post)_Centre College_Spoken WRD_KennyFresh_Convocation Flyer_OCT2023 - 1 #poetry #spokenword #storytelling #performanceart #performingarts #literature #liveperformanceart #workshop #Danville #KY #wordsofhope #inspiration #belonging #healing #community #DEI #mentalhealth #refreshhigherlearning #findyourcentre #yourfuturefrontandcentreMore Spoken Word Poetry @refresherpoint

Healing Through Poetry: A Night of Spoken Word featuring KennyFresh

Centre College speaks to belonging through new immersive student engagement that amplifies voice and agency through poetry.

Taking center stage, spoken word poet Kenneth L. Woods, stage name KennyFresh will be leading an interactive convocation like none other. This distinct performance-art experience is open to the community and campuswide. Following his performance he will engage audience members with an accelerated poetry workshop and welcomes crowd participation.

KennyFresh is not only a spoken word artist but a writer and published author. He has performed in the Midwest as well as in various states throughout the U.S. His well traveled experience as a child, Hawaii born with naval parents, influenced his ability to adapt, refocus, and reconnect. Ironically, that is what his writing service and performance art company, Refresherpoint, is all about… refreshing perspectives through the power of words, language, and art.

As an African American author, his works are influenced by his experiences and explores themes of: mental health, belonging, intercultural identity, place, and human connection. He has been given immense opportunities to impart his spoken word poetry, community engagement, and writing services to intimate crowds of 10’s to auditoriums of over 3,000. His spoken word has traveled also, and has been featured at an international conference in Athens, Greece.

* Events marked with a D address topics related to diversity. • Events marked with an I address topics related to inclusion.

Content Advisory: This convocation will consider the topics of mental health, belonging, intercultural identity, place and human connection, which may evoke a range of emotions. This advisory is provided to foster an informed decision and welcomes attendance from diverse populations, in a psychological safe space of creative expression. The poetry shared tackles real world issues while eliciting hope and healing.

FREE EVENT

Combs Warehouse

853 West Walnut Street

Danville, KY 40422

For more information call 859.238.6220 or visit centre.edu/events/healing-through-poetry-night-spoken-word-featuring-kenny-fresh