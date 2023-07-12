Health Benefits of Gardening – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Convention Health Benefits of Gardening – In-Person Workshop

Health Benefits of Gardening – In-Person Workshop

$15-$25 per person

Did you know gardening is good for your physical and mental health? Join Heather Toombs, homesteader, Certified Family Life Educator, and Oldham County Extension Agent – Family and Consumer Science, in this lecture-style workshop as she shares the many health benefits of digging, planting, weeding, and generally getting your hands in the dirt.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/