Henderson Independence Day Celebration

Join us on the Downtown Henderson Riverfront for this family-friendly night of patriotic fun!

5:00 PM – 9:30 PM Food trucks open on Water Street between 1st and 2nd Streets

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM Free face-painting and children’s music available in Audubon Mill Park

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Live music from the Old Dam Community Band and the 202nd Army Band

9:15 PM – Fireworks show!

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee are excited to invite you to their annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3rd in downtown Henderson, KY. Beginning at 5 PM near Audubon Mill Park on Water Street, this event will provide fun, patriotic entertainment for the whole family.

The Independence Day Celebration will officially kick off with the opening of a broad range of food and beverage vendors set up all long Water Street between 1st and 2nd Streets. Guests can expect an awesome variety of options, from Chino Taco, to Acropolis Express, to the Chimi Truck! With thirteen total vendors, everyone is sure to find something to enjoy. At 5:30 PM, Rebecca Samples of The Melody Garden will provide a free one-hour children’s concert in Audubon Mill Park, and our professional face painter, Brittany Fink of Face Craze, will be begin providing free face painting for children! Then at 6 PM, we’ll be joined by professional balloon artist and entertainer, Daniel Herron, who will be walking around the park – on stilts! – providing free balloon art for your little ones.

A real treat, this year we will be joined by not only the Old Dam Community Band, hailing from Newburgh, but also the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard. In total, these two groups will make up a 70-piece symphonic-level orchestra band, performing a 2-hour medley of classic patriotic hits and Americana. Their performance will begin at 6 PM, wrapping up as the sun sets over the mighty Ohio. This will give celebration attendees plenty of time to find a great viewing spot or grab a bite to eat before the Fireworks, which will begin at approximately 9:15 PM.

With the fireworks being deployed from the Station 1 lot across from the HMP&L building on Water Street, prime viewing locations include Red Banks Park, Audubon Mill Park, the 2nd Street boat ramp, Water Street between First and Third Streets, and the Imperial Building parking lot.

Handicap parking spots will be available on 1st Street near its intersection with Water Street.

For more information, call 270.826.7505 or visit hendersonkychamber.com.