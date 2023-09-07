Henry Faulkner: Poetry in Paint Documentary Premiere - Lexington

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Henry Faulkner: Poetry in Paint Documentary Premiere - Lexington

Headley-Whitney Museum of Art with the Henry Faulkner Exhibition: Celebrating Faulkner’s 100th Birthday. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 8 and runs through Nov. 12, will offer visitors a comprehensive retrospective of the Kentucky native’s work. 

Prior to the opening, a documentary film about the life and creativity of the artist titled Henry Faulkner: Poetry in Paint will premiere at the Kentucky Theatre on Sept. 7.

For more information, please visit kentuckytheatre.org/

Info

Art & Exhibitions
