Herbarium Sheets: Combining Science and Art – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Herbarium Sheets: Combining Science and Art – In-Person Workshop

$50-$60 per person

Before we had access to Google and email, botanists created herbarium sheets to study and share plants. In this two-part workshop, discover the history, science, and art in creating herbarium sheets with Dr. Jeff Masters, Department of Biology at University of Louisville, and make an original piece of art based on flowers in your own garden. Ticket includes both sessions.

Session 1 – Herbarium Science – Saturday, July 29, 1p-2:30p

In our first session, we’ll get an overview of the traditional usage of herbarium sheets, how to select your specimens, and inexpensive ways to press flowers.

Session 2 – Herbarium Art – Saturday, August 26, 1p-2:30p

You’ll bring your dried specimens to the second session, and we’ll create inspired works of art documenting your floral surroundings.

