Credit Hermitage Farm Special Guest Carson Taylor

Hermitage Farm Whiskey Files with Carson Taylor

The Whiskey Files present a rare opportunity to enjoy a bourbon tasting while hearing from those who distill, blend and produce our state’s most iconic product. Hermitage Farm knows bourbon is, ultimately, an agricultural product and grain-to-glass is an important story to tell for the agritourism destination. The 683-acre farm in Goshen is on land placed in a conservation easement to protect it from future development as part of owners Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown’s ongoing efforts to preserve Kentucky’s natural resources.

Tickets to the Whiskey Files are limited to ensure an intimate setting and include a guided tasting and paired bites. Each event will also coincide with the release of a Barn8 Single Barrel from that evening’s distillery, available in limited quantities only at Hermitage Farm. Guests will have the first opportunity to purchase those bottles and have them signed at the event.

The 2024 Whiskey Files series lineup includes:

Carson Taylor, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co., March 20

Elizabeth McCall, Woodford Reserve, July 17

Nic Christiansen, Barrell Craft Spirits, Nov. 20

Each event is at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Stud Barn. Tickets are $65 per person and include two pours, light bites, an hour-long discussion panel, a chance to interact with some of the resident horses, and the opportunity for early purchase of Barn8 Single Barrel selections.

For more information, please visit hermitagefarm.com/