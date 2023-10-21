Hidden Gifts of the Big Prairie - Bernheim Arboretum

× Expand Bernheim Forest Fall Prairie 14 Big Prairie at Bernheim

Hidden Gifts of the Big Prairie

Bernheim’s Big Prairie is full of hidden and not-so-hidden surprises. Native warm seasoned grasses such as big & little bluestem, Indiangrass, and many others, form clumps that provide excellent forage and cover for small game, as well as habitat for rare birds such as sedge wrens and henslow sparrows.

In many ways, Bernheim’s Big Prairie is a haven for wildlife. Join Bernheim’s Research Coordinator, Kelly Vowels, and Volunteer Naturalists for an opportunity to discover secrets and gifts hidden among the grasses.

Members $10; non-members $15

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/hidden-gifts-of-the-big-prairie/