Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tour

Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tour

Requires pre-registration by calling (502) 222-0826.

$5 per person and per dog.

Join the Oldham County History Center for a Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tour. Take your pooch along with you on a Hidden History Walk. Learn about some of the famous dogs of Oldham County while taking in some of the most interesting and unusual stories of LaGrange and its railroad town fame! Wear walking shoes and bring your doggie bags. There will be watering holes along the one-mile walking tour route.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/