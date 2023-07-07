Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tour

Gaines Tavern History Center 150 Old Nicholson Road, Walton, Kentucky 41094

$5 per person and per dog.

Join the Oldham County History Center for a Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tour. Take your pooch along with you on a Hidden History Walk. Learn about some of the famous dogs of Oldham County while taking in some of the most interesting and unusual stories of LaGrange and its railroad town fame! Wear walking shoes and bring your doggie bags. There will be watering holes along the one-mile walking tour route.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
