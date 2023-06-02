Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour

Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour

$5 per person and per dog.

Tour requires pre-registration by calling 502.222.0826

Participate in the first ever Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour! Here is a chance to take you and your pooch on a Hidden History Walk to learn about some famous dogs of Oldham County. Also take in some of the most interesting and unusual stories of LaGrange and its railroad town fame! Wear walking shoes and bring your doggie bags. There will be watering holes along the one-mile walking tour route.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/