Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour
$5 per person and per dog.
Tour requires pre-registration by calling 502.222.0826
Participate in the first ever Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour! Here is a chance to take you and your pooch on a Hidden History Walk to learn about some famous dogs of Oldham County. Also take in some of the most interesting and unusual stories of LaGrange and its railroad town fame! Wear walking shoes and bring your doggie bags. There will be watering holes along the one-mile walking tour route.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/