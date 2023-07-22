Hidden History Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center Hidden History Walking Tour

Free for members/$5 for non-members.

Tour focusing on Dr. Nancy Theiss’s latest book, Hidden History of La Grange, Kentucky. Includes a coffee or hot cocoa. Book available for purchase. Tour begins outside the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum on the Oldham County History Center campus.

