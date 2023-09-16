Hidden History Walking Tour
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County History Center
Hidden History Walking Tour
Hidden History Walking Tour
Hidden History Walking Tour is a tour focusing on Dr. Nancy Theiss’s book, Hidden History of La Grange Kentucky. Scheduled for September 16th from 9:30 - 11:30 am, the tour begins outside the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum on the Oldham County History Center campus. Book available for purchase. $5 - $10 per person.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/