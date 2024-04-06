Hidden History Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Hidden History Walking Tour

Enjoy spring with a Hidden History Walking Tour led by Dr. Nancy Theiss Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center. This tour is based on her book, Hidden History of La Grange Kentucky. Tour will start at the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum at the History Center campus.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
502.222.0826
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hidden History Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center - 2024-04-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hidden History Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center - 2024-04-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hidden History Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center - 2024-04-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hidden History Walking Tour - Oldham County History Center - 2024-04-06 09:00:00 ical