Hidden History Walking Tour Kids Edition at Oldham County History Center
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Hidden History Walking Tour Kids Edition
Hidden History Walking Tour Kids Edition
$5 per person/Free for members.
This program will take the place of the regular Saturday morning Barnyard Fun! Great activity for families and homeschool groups. Learn more about La Grange and its long history.
Reservations required by calling 502.222.0826.
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor