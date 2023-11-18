Hidden History Walking Tour - La Grange

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Hidden History Walking Tour

Free for members/$5 for non-members. Reservations required.

Tour focusing on Dr. Nancy Theiss’s latest book, Hidden History of La Grange, Kentucky. Includes a coffee or hot cocoa. Book available for purchase. Tour begins outside the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum on the Oldham County History Center campus.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, History, Outdoor, Parents
502.222.0826
