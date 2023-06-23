× Expand Yardsale Yardsale

Highway 41 Yard Sale

Treasures abound for two full days along highway 41! Make plans now to travel from north or south along highway 41 to visit hundreds of booths selling anything that you can imagine!

Experience 150 Miles of Shopping, Snacking, and Sightseeing through Western Kentucky along US Highway 41 in Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd Counties!

For more information, please call 270.821.4171 or visit on Facebook - Highway 41 Yard Sale