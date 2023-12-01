Holiday Designer Showcase at Chestnut Hall
TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall, 12611 US 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall
$20 online or $25 at the door per person.
The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation will open the doors of this historic farmhouse at the TRF Sanctuary at Chestnut Hall for a Holiday Designer Show House to benefit the organization’s herd of nearly 425 retired racehorses. The farmhouse will be grandly decorated inside and out with exquisite décor. Dates: December 1, 2, 3 and December 8, 9, 10.
For more information call (859) 963-1004 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/