Holiday Lights at Buffalo Trace Distillery

Embrace the holiday season by driving through a special route of magnificent and colorful light displays.

This event is complimentary to attend and open to the public.

Questions? Feel free to contact us at events@buffalotrace.com

Cost

Complimentary

Times

Nightly; 5:30pm-8:30pm

Thursday, November 30th – Monday, December 25th

*Note, lights will not open on November 30th, until 7:30pm to accommodate the Lighting of the Trace event.

Location

Buffalo Trace Distillery – Driving Route

113 Great Buffalo Trace

Frankfort, KY

For more information, please visit buffalotrace.com