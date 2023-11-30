Holiday Lights at Buffalo Trace Distillery
to
Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Holiday Lights at Buffalo Trace Distillery
Embrace the holiday season by driving through a special route of magnificent and colorful light displays.
This event is complimentary to attend and open to the public.
Questions? Feel free to contact us at events@buffalotrace.com
Cost
Complimentary
Times
Nightly; 5:30pm-8:30pm
Thursday, November 30th – Monday, December 25th
*Note, lights will not open on November 30th, until 7:30pm to accommodate the Lighting of the Trace event.
Location
Buffalo Trace Distillery – Driving Route
113 Great Buffalo Trace
Frankfort, KY
For more information, please visit buffalotrace.com