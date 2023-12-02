Holiday Open House - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Holiday Open House

Enjoy a festive day shopping for your friends and family at Bernheim’s Visitor Center.

Browse our selection of gifts, locally made crafts, Kentucky ProudⓇ goods, and other unique gifts for the nature lover in your life.

Get in the holiday spirit with hot mulled cider and refreshments, hourly door prize drawings, holiday specials, and a 20% discount for all Bernheim members in the Gift Shop.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/events/month/2023-12/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Crafts, Home & Garden, Markets
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Open House - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Open House - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Open House - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Open House - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 ical