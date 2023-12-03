Holiday Tour of Homes - Madisonville

× Expand Holiday Tour of Homes Holiday Tour of Homes

Discover the charm of Madisonville, KY this holiday season with the Woman’s Club Holiday Tour of Homes. On December 3rd from 1-5 p.m., explore beautifully decorated homes and get in the festive spirit. Tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased in advance at The Gift Horse, Merle Norman, or Gather at the Mark. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the MadCity Event Center, the tour’s headquarters. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the warmth and joy of the holiday season in Madisonville.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/holiday-tour-of-homes-2/