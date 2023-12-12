Holidays at Oakhurst - Murray State

× Expand Murray State University Murray State University

Holidays at Oakhurst

Holidays at Oakhurst event on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Murray State community and general public are invited for an evening of holiday cheer, refreshments and musical performances by University students in this historic home. Oakhurst is located at 1510 Main Street in Murray.

For more information, please visit murraystate.edu.