Holidays at Oakhurst - Murray State

Murray State University
Holidays at Oakhurst
Holidays at Oakhurst event on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Murray State community and general public are invited for an evening of holiday cheer, refreshments and musical performances by University students in this historic home. Oakhurst is located at 1510 Main Street in Murray.
For more information, please visit murraystate.edu.
