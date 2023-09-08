Holley LS Fest - Beech Bend Raceway

Holley LS Fest

One of BG's signature automotive events, the Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the incredible GM LS engine! LS- powered race cars, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, and late models will be competing in a wide range of events. This event will be held at Holley's home town track - the historic Beech Bend Raceway - and just up the road at the NCM Motorsports Park September 9-11. To find out more information on the various events taking place, visit www.lsfest.com, or head on over to the LS Fest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lsfest for daily updates relating to both LS engines and the event.

For more information, please visit lsfest.com/bowling-green/