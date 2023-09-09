HollyWood Greatest game show- Featuring Bob Eubanks at SkyPAC

HollyWood Greatest game show- Featuring Bob Eubanks

This live, interactive event features Bob Eubanks (the legendary host of “The Newlywed Game” and “Card Sharks”) leading 42 contestants chosen at random from the audience through nine of the favorite game show games of all time. All contestants will win prizes, and one lucky person will have a chance to win a $1 million grand prize.

For more information, please visit theskypac.com/event/hollywoods