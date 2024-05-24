Homeschool History Day: Kentucky Is My Land - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Homeschool History Day: Kentucky Is My Land

Celebrate our state at the Kentucky Historical Society! Delve into Bluegrass heritage with Learning Labs, tours, activities, and more! Design a frontier community, make a Derby hat, explore a replica coal mine, and learn how Kentucky has impacted America and the world. Featuring activity tracks for elementary, middle, and high school students, Kentuckians of all ages are welcome!

For more information, please call 502.782.4144 or visit history.ky.gov/events