Hometown Pharmacy Stay Well 5K/10K - Campbellsville

The Hometown Pharmacy Stay Well 5k / 10k takes place during the 47th Annual Campbellsville-Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday, July 1. The patriotic course is mostly flat and perfect for the first-timer tackling the 5k distance. Join us on historic Main Street and the streets of Downtown Campbellsville to embrace the Independence Day festivities!

Walkers and strollers are welcome on the 5k course. 10k runners will do two laps of the 5k course.

T-shirts guaranteed if registered by midnight, June 17th.

For more information, please call 270.465.8601 or visit runsignup.com/staywell5k10k