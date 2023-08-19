Honey Bees, Pollinators, and Beneficial Fall Blooms – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Honey Bees, Pollinators, and Beneficial Fall Blooms – In-Person Workshop
$15 - $25 per person
To celebrate #NationalHoneyBeeDay join Hope Gardiner, current Oldham County Extension Horticulture Program Specialist and former Kentucky Department of Agriculture Marketing Specialist for the Greenhouse and Nursery Industry, to learn about creating and maintaining a welcoming environment for honey bees and other pollinaotrs as seasons change from summer to fall.
