HONK! The Musical - Studio 1A Theatre Louisville

× Expand Randy Blevins HIONK! A Musical Comedy

HONK! The Musical - multiple performances

Act Louisville Productions is in a FOWL mood this Fall with "Honk! A Musical Comedy"

Dive into a "Poultry Tale" that's aflutter with lessons, laughter, and love! Just like Nemo found his way in the vast ocean and Fievel journeyed through his American tale, join our dear Ugly Duckling as he embarks on a vibrant adventure to discover the essence of self-acceptance and unconditional love. But don't expect just another somber story - with every quack and cluck, you'll find yourself tapping your feet and laughing out loud. And here's a heads up: the catchy songs might just have you humming all the way home. (But hey, we won't take blame for any delightful earworms!)

"Honk!" isn’t just a kids show. It's full of wit, fun, and clever narratives, masterfully designed to appeal to theater lovers of all ages. Making it even more special is the remarkable talent pool from Southern Indiana and Louisville Metro, showcasing Act Louisville's young performers. Who knows? You might just catch a glimpse of a budding Tony or Oscar winner!

Since its debut in 1993, Stiles & Drewe's "Honk!" has graced stages in over 8,000 productions worldwide, captivating audiences in numerous languages. Its accolades include the prestigious 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical. At its heart, "Honk!" is a beautiful portrayal of embracing one's uniqueness. As Ugly navigates a world where he is distinct from his duckling siblings, he encounters a myriad of quirky characters, dodges a crafty cat, and learns that being different can be wonderfully beautiful.

So, are your ducks in a row? Join Act Louisville on this enthralling journey and witness a tale that's bound to melt hearts and evoke chuckles. Remember, in the world of "Honk!", it's absolutely delightful to be different! 🦆🎭🎶

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES:

Oct 27 7:30pm

Oct 28th 2pm and 7pm

Oct 29th 2pm and 7pm

Nov 3rd 7:30pm

Nov 4th 2pm and 7pm

Nov 5th 2pm

For more information, please visit actlouisville.com/honk