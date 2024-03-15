Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

 Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green

Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony); Students & children: half-price

Music you know, even if you don’t know you know it. Enjoy some of classical music’s most popular tunes including the “1812 Overture,” “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” “On the Beautiful Blue Danube,” and “Rhapsody in Blue.”

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/hooked-on-classics-orchestra-kentucky-bowling-green/

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music
270.821.2787
Google Calendar - Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2024-03-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2024-03-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2024-03-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2024-03-15 19:00:00 ical