Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Hooked on Classics – Orchestra Kentucky Bowling Green

Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony); Students & children: half-price

Music you know, even if you don’t know you know it. Enjoy some of classical music’s most popular tunes including the “1812 Overture,” “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” “On the Beautiful Blue Danube,” and “Rhapsody in Blue.”

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/hooked-on-classics-orchestra-kentucky-bowling-green/