Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
to
Madisonville Country Club & Golf Course 105 Country Club Lane, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Chamber Golf Classic 2023
Chamber Golf Classic 2023
Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
Golf with your friends! Join us for a fun day out on the green, during our annual Golf Classic. FREE breakfast, lunch, snacks, beverages (and libations), PLUS the chance to win prizes on every hole, as well as overall team prizes.
Players and sponsors participate in a shotgun golf tournament with special amenities that include player gifts, lunch at comfort stations and hole-in-one contest!
Contact office@hopkinschamber.com or 270.821.3435 for any questions.