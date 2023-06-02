Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Madisonville Country Club & Golf Course 105 Country Club Lane, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Golf with your friends! Join us for a fun day out on the green, during our annual Golf Classic. FREE breakfast, lunch, snacks, beverages (and libations), PLUS the chance to win prizes on every hole, as well as overall team prizes. 

Players and sponsors participate in a shotgun golf tournament with special amenities that include player gifts, lunch at comfort stations and hole-in-one contest!

Contact office@hopkinschamber.com or 270.821.3435 for any questions.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.3435
