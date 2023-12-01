Hopkins County Schools Joint High School Production of Elf the Musical - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Hopkins County Schools Joint High School Production of Elf the Musical Hopkins County Schools Joint High School Production of Elf the Musical

Friday, December 1, 2023 ∙ 7 P.M. ∙ Saturday, December 2, 2023 ∙ 2 & 7 P.M.

Tickets: $12 general admission; Students and children: half-price

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

For more information, please visit www.visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/hopkins-county-schools-joint-high-school-production-of-elf-the-musical/2023-12-01/