Hopkins County Schools Joint High School Production of Little Shop of Horrors

Tickets: $12 general admission; Students and children: half-price

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it… BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

