Horses + Heritage: A Beam Bourbon Social - The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Horses + Heritage: A Beam Bourbon Social

Kickoff a celebrated weekend of horse racing in Kentucky at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY! Join 7th & 8th generation Master Distillers Fred & Freddie Noe for a spirited evening of Kentucky-inspired fare prepared by The Kitchen Table Restaurant, sip on signature cocktails including classic mint juleps, and sample our portfolio of bourbons all while enjoying live music from Small Time Napoleon.

You’ll enjoy:

• Kentucky-inspired passed appetizers from The Kitchen Table Restaurant

• Signature cocktails featuring Beam-made bourbons. (2 included with ticket purchase)

• Rare and specialty bourbon samplings (2 included with ticket purchase)

• Cash bar available for additional drink purchases

• Live Music performance by Small Time Napoleon

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, May 2nd 2024

• Time: 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

• Price: $150 per person (plus taxes + fees)

For more information, please visit https://www.beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour#id=and-they-re-off-a-beam-bourbon-social