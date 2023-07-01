Hot Air Balloon Glow - Campbellsville

Taylor County Fairgrounds 1721 East Broadway St. , Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Hot Air Balloon Glow

See 15+ hot air balloons inflate all in one location at the Murakami Hot Air Balloon Glow. Enjoy the excitement and beauty as these giant balloons light up the night sky. Get up close and personal to the balloons, talk to the pilots, and even get your picture taken inside the basket. Both kids and adults will enjoy this great event, so get ready to take lots of photos!

The Murakami Hot Air Balloon Glow will take place Saturday, July 1st, at 6:30 pm at the Taylor County Fairgrounds on Lebanon Road in Campbellsville.

For more information, please call 270.465.8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com/murakami-hot-air-balloon-glow/://

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.465.8601
