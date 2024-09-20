× Expand Hot Rods & Hoopties: Car Show Hot Rods & Hoopties: Car Show

Hot Rods & Hoopties: Cruise In and Car Show

Join us for a two day cruise-in & car show event!

On Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 there will be a Cruise -In at Parkway Plaza Mall from 5-9pm. This will include a DJ, door prizes, and a 50/50 half pot.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 there will be a car show at the Hopkins County Fairgrounds from 8am-2pm. The show is free to enter! Jody Clark with Shade Tree will be on-site for custom hand pin striping. There will be a 50/50 half pot and trophies for: 1950-1975 top three nd 1976-2000 top 3, 2001-current top 3, best of show, and Pre 50’s.

All proceeds go to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

For more info contact:

Pete Adams 270.339.4706

Matt Allen 270.619.0073

Or visit On Facebook