Hot Rods & Music at Maples Park

Come out to The Maples Park to enjoy some hotrods, food, music and meet some new friends! The Quads, Rod & Custom Car Club will have on display some of the coolest rides around. Featuring FREE live entertainment by local favorite Allen Lane Band at the Millstone Amphitheater and indulge at the food trucks! Bring your own chairs. Parking in the gravel lot at the rear park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.

Additional dates include July 19 and September 20.

For more information, please call 502.548.8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/