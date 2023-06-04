"House Divided" Walk - Lexington Cemetery

Explore the Lexington Cemetery on a history walk organized by the Mary Todd Lincoln House. Museum staff will be stationed along the route to share stories about the community’s divided loyalties during the Civil War. The walk will feature family plots and Union and Confederate burial grounds.

Cost is $10. Online ticket sales at mtlhouse.org will be available in real-time until sold out. Arrive between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. at the Henry Clay Monument at Lexington Cemetery located at 833 W. Main Street, Lexington. The route is approximately one mile. Allow 90 minutes to complete the walk. Recommended for ages 12-up.

For more information, please call 859.233.9999 or visit mtlhouse.org

