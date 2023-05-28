The Humanity Archive with Author Jermaine Fowler - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

The Humanity Archive with Author Jermaine Fowler

Louisville author and podcaster Jermaine Fowler joins us to discuss and sign copies of his book The Humanity Archive: Recovering the Soul of Black History from a Whitewashed American Myth. He’ll also answer a few questions from both Rachel Platt and you, our audience.

Fowler’s book recently made the New York Times Best Sellers list, and Vanity Fair says his passion for his material is palpable.

Fowler himself will tell you his passion as a storyteller is sharing untold stories in history.

Copies of The Humanity Archive will be on sale in the Frazier’s Museum Shop.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Sunday, May 28

Frazier History Museum

Program: 2–3 p.m.

Book Signing: 3 p.m.

Admission (Includes Museum Access): $14 (Free to Frazier Members)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/