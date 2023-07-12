Hump Day Happy Hour at Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
Callie Wells
Hump Day Happy Hour
This event is 21+
Join us after hours for an unforgettable evening at the Zoo!
Relax with a cool beverage and delicious appetizers while enjoying exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions in some of your favorite Zoo exhibit spaces. Tickets include entry, tasty appetizers, and 2 drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine, or a specialty drink. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. Space is limited for these exclusive experiences, reserve your tickets early!
