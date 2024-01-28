× Expand The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Sponsored by Whitaker Bank

Sunday, January 28 @ 2:00pm

Tickets: $25 (After Party not included-see website for details)

The BCPAC is the first stop on the US National Tour!

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been dazzling audiences around the globe for over seven years, faithfully bringing to the stage Eric Carle’s timeless classics. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, each production of the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets, including the star of the show –The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Alongside The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the show features three other Eric Carle stories. Audiences may meet the colorful characters of Brown Bear, Brown Bear; travel the world with 10 Little Rubber Ducks; or help The Very Lonely Firefly find the friends he’s searching for. These beloved tales and their messages of community, self-expression, and the power of creativity are brought to life by a captivating cast of storytellers, sweeping original music, and stunning puppetry. Learn more about The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at www.hunfrycaterpillarshow.com.

There will also be an After Party ticket available for purchase. At the After Party kids will get the opportunity to take a photo with the puppets, make their own caterpillar craft, and experience interactive 3D interactive scenes from the story created by Boyle County Arts Academy students. Every student will leave with a copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar book.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com