The Hunts - Felix E Martin Jr Hall

The Hunts

Thursday, September 14th 7pm

The Hunts: Somewhere between woodsy and magic, The Hunts are a Virginia based indie-alternative folk band, and a returning favorite from the early seasons of Martin Hall. With a fusion of earthy and atmospheric tones, the seven brothers and sisters write their music together with quality and spirit, with harmonies that only families can offer. The Hunts kick off our second decade of Mainstage performances as they begin their southeast tour with us.

Adults: $15, Students: $10

For more information, please visit felixmartinhall.org